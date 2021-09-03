Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 94.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of ZIOPHARM Oncology worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZIOP. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

ZIOP opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.04. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

