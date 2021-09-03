Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $361,000 Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ciena by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,700,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,895,000 after acquiring an additional 50,665 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CIEN. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

NYSE CIEN opened at $58.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.25. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $61.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $116,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $167,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,849 shares of company stock worth $2,935,997 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.