Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Warner Music Group by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Warner Music Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMG opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.82. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

