Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $82.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.98. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $86.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The business’s revenue was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.65) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.