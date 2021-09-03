Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $90.68 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.32 and a one year high of $101.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.