Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $90.68 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.32 and a one year high of $101.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.55.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
