Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $221,000 in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 271.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

Shares of FAF opened at $69.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.49. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $71.88. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

