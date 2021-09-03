Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $304,000 Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,265 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $167,464,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,634 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 80.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,335,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,388 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 26.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,557 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OTIS opened at $92.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $58.04 and a one year high of $92.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.99.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

