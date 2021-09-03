Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $208,000 Position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 113.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 417,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,970,000 after purchasing an additional 221,890 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 100.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 188.5% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 25,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 16,526 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 100.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Russell2000 alerts:

NYSEARCA UWM opened at $59.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.28. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $63.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.