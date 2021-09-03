Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 13.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 114.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.31 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $11,043,417.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,702 shares in the company, valued at $225,727,044.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,106 shares of company stock worth $14,196,563. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.18.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

