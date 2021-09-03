Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,813 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 616.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Hess from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.25.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at $12,506,338.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES opened at $71.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of -131.98 and a beta of 2.22. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

