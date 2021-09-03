Open Platform Price Reaches $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $53,598.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00060514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00014401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00127816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.29 or 0.00802414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00047471 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

