Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $188.5-190.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.47 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.460 EPS.

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77. The company has a market cap of $457.74 million, a PE ratio of -179.36 and a beta of 0.41. Ooma has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OOMA shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 5,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $123,807.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,257,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,580,406.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,392 shares of company stock worth $1,831,952. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ooma stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 587.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.18% of Ooma worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

