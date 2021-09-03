Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE OOMA opened at $21.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $502.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.36 and a beta of 0.41. Ooma has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

In other news, VP James A. Gustke sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $136,172.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,996.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,257,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,406.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,392 shares of company stock worth $1,831,952 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ooma stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 587.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.18% of Ooma worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OOMA shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

