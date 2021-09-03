ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 64.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,794 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ONEOK by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,191,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,665,000 after purchasing an additional 126,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,731,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,684,000 after purchasing an additional 469,619 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in ONEOK by 1,305.9% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in ONEOK by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,841,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,269,000 after purchasing an additional 662,379 shares in the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKE. increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.27.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $53.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.10.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.