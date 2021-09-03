Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to post $26.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.10 million and the lowest is $24.80 million. Omeros reported sales of $26.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year sales of $102.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.70 million to $110.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $144.95 million, with estimates ranging from $133.80 million to $156.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04.

OMER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. WBB Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $549,169.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,751,245.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $553,577.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Omeros by 140.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 34,174 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros in the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in Omeros in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,435,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omeros by 395.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 43,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

OMER stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.75. 430,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,525. The company has a market cap of $984.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.12. Omeros has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.88.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

