Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Increased to $302.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $280.00 to $302.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded Okta from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a hold rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $289.67.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA stock opened at $271.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Okta has a 1-year low of $185.05 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.58.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $9,548,761.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,442.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total value of $3,205,085.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,303 shares of company stock worth $43,613,762 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Okta by 1.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Okta by 19.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Okta by 5.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.2% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.