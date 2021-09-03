OIN Finance Trading Up 20.2% This Week (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One OIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $8.80 million and approximately $213,248.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OIN Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00060701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00126533 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.77 or 0.00802918 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00047390 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,308,552 coins. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OIN Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OIN Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.