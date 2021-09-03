OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Short Interest Up 19.2% in August

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the July 29th total of 32,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OFS shares. TheStreet raised OFS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on OFS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OFS Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFS opened at $10.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.05 million, a PE ratio of 2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30. OFS Capital has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 125.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.65%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 7.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 32,499 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 22.2% in the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 303,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 55,164 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the second quarter worth about $2,859,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 11.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 50,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

