Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,225 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OXY opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.76) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Barclays raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

