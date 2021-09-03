Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Acquires $21,140.00 in Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. bought 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $21,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OVLY stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.53. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $20.55.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 12.80%.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVLY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 64,148 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 428,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 217,926 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 344,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 56,417 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 108,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 43,755 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

