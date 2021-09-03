NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Short Interest Up 14.6% in August

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the July 29th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE NVR opened at $5,139.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5,093.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,883.69. NVR has a 12 month low of $3,823.31 and a 12 month high of $5,332.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.03.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $42.50 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR will post 348.1 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,494. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 37.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

