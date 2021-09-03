Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (JTD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.294 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

JTD traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.68. 20,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,792. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $16.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

