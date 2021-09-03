Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:SPXX)

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $18.20. 38,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,948. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.38. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $19.34.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.