Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
JRI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.29. 66,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,281. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.49. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $16.50.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.