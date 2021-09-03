Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NXJ)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of NYSE:NXJ traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.66. 14,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,672. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $15.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
