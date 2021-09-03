Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.449 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

NASDAQ:QQQX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.26. The stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,015. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.39. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $30.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,474,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,227 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.55% of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund worth $43,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

