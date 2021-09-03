Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NMI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.87. 16,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,524. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.63. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.21% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

