Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE NMCO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.67. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,181. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $16.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

