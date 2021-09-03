Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:JLS)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE JLS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.10. 7,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,831. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

