Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NID stock remained flat at $$14.82 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,846. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on December 05, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

