Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

JGH traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $16.28. The company had a trading volume of 45,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,389. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

