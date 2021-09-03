Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the asset manager on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NKG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,457. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

