Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

JRO stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

