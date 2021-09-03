Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:JHB)

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE JHB opened at $9.38 on Friday. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

