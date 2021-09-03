Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $10.66.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%.
About Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*
The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.
