Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $10.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHAA. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

