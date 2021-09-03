Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 36,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,603. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $17.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

