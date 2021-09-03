Nutrien’s (NTR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $77.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Nutrien stock opened at $61.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.79. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $36.59 and a 52 week high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 102.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Nutrien by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Nutrien by 329.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 38,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

