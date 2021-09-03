Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.21 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.

Novanta stock traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.08. The company had a trading volume of 106,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,544. Novanta has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $156.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.08 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.07.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOVT shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at $22,443,542.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 758.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,446 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

