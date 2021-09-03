NOV (NYSE:NOV) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at COKER & PALMER

COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

NOV has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NOV from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NOV from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.83.

NYSE:NOV opened at $13.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.71. NOV has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.31.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in NOV by 0.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 144,028 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in NOV by 4.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in NOV by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in NOV by 0.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 417,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in NOV by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,371 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

