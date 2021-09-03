NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for NOV’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.07). NOV posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 10.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of NOV stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $12.95. 4,543,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,754,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.31. NOV has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $18.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 144,028 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 417,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,371 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

