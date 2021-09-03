Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 248 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $227,354,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $94,973,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% in the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after buying an additional 474,325 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,177,000 after buying an additional 329,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,809,000 after buying an additional 170,311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $162.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,818. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $124.14 and a 1 year high of $163.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.09.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

