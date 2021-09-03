Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Short Interest Down 16.6% in August

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the July 29th total of 27,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTIC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Northern Technologies International by 463.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northern Technologies International by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 27,675 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Northern Technologies International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 34.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Northern Technologies International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NTIC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,978. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.09 and a beta of 1.04. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 866.67%.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

