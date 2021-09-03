Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) PT Raised to $275.00 at DA Davidson

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.00.

Get Nordson alerts:

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $242.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $245.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,000. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter valued at $543,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,526,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,588,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nordson by 22.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.