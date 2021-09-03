Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Nordson in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordson’s FY2022 earnings at $9.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.20 EPS.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.00.

NDSN opened at $242.59 on Friday. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.52 and a 200-day moving average of $212.97.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,250,000. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 146.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter worth $44,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Nordson by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.