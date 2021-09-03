Nord/LB Reiterates “€62.00” Price Target for RTL Group (EBR:RTL)

Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RTL. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on RTL Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on RTL Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on RTL Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.30 ($65.06) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €54.66 ($64.31).

RTL Group has a 52-week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 52-week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

