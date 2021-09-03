Nord/LB Reiterates €56.00 Price Target for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD)

Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EVD. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Commerzbank set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €60.92 ($71.67).

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €55.84 ($65.69) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -357.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €55.95 and its 200 day moving average is €55.39. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €37.14 ($43.69) and a twelve month high of €60.86 ($71.60).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

