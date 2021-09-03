Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $13.06 Million Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,554,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 57.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 86.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter worth $76,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter worth $79,000. 37.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CEMEX alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.68.

NYSE:CX opened at $8.04 on Friday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.72.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.