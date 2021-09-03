Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,769 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $14,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $97.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.00. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $75.45 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.