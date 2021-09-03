Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $10,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431,924 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,901,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,254,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,224,000 after purchasing an additional 441,047 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,884,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,955,000 after purchasing an additional 399,068 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 602,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 382,091 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.73.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $51.05 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.79.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

