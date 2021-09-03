Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Boston Properties worth $16,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 10.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after buying an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the second quarter worth $106,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Boston Properties by 6.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 603,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,154,000 after purchasing an additional 35,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the second quarter worth $937,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.71.

BXP opened at $115.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

